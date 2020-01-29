Global  

Brexit: European Parliament overwhelmingly approves UK divorce deal

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
EU lawmakers supported the Brexit deal in Brussels, clearing the last major hurdle for the UK's departure. Under the terms, the UK officially leaves the political institutions of the bloc late on Friday.
News video: ‘Auld Lang Syne’ marks Brexit deal in EU parliament

‘Auld Lang Syne’ marks Brexit deal in EU parliament 00:49

 The European Parliament gave final approval to Britain's divorce from the European Union on Wednesday, paving the way for the country to quit the bloc on Friday after nearly half a century and delivering a major setback for European integration.

Watch: MEPs sing Auld Lang Syne after giving historic Brexit backing [Video]Watch: MEPs sing Auld Lang Syne after giving historic Brexit backing

Watch: MEPs sing Auld Lang Syne after giving historic Brexit backing

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:04Published

European Parliament backs Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal [Video]European Parliament backs Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal

The UK will leave the European Union on Friday with a deal in place after the European Parliament approved the Withdrawal Agreement by 621 votes to 49. Pro-Remain MEPs burst into a chorus of Auld Lang..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published


EU parliament gives final approval to Brexit deal

The European Parliament on Wednesday gave its final approval to Britain's divorce deal from the bloc, paving the way for Brexit to take place on Friday.
Reuters Also reported by •IndependentPoliticoNewsyFrance 24Belfast TelegraphNews24FT.comIndiaTimesReuters India

News24.com | Brexit bill passes hurdle at European Parliament

Britain's withdrawal from the EU has cleared a hurdle at the European Parliament, as its constitutional committee voted to approve the divorce deal struck with...
News24

