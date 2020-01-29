Brexit: European Parliament overwhelmingly approves UK divorce deal
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () EU lawmakers supported the Brexit deal in Brussels, clearing the last major hurdle for the UK's departure. Under the terms, the UK officially leaves the political institutions of the bloc late on Friday.
The European Parliament gave final approval to Britain's divorce from the European Union on Wednesday, paving the way for the country to quit the bloc on Friday after nearly half a century and delivering a major setback for European integration.
The UK will leave the European Union on Friday with a deal in place after the European Parliament approved the Withdrawal Agreement by 621 votes to 49. Pro-Remain MEPs burst into a chorus of Auld Lang..
