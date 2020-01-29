Global  

Royal Caribbean sees profit hit after cancelling three cruises amid coronavirus outbreak

Reuters Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd said on Wednesday its 2020 earnings would be hurt after it canceled three trips of its China-based cruise liner following discussions with health authorities over the coronavirus outbreak.
