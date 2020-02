Argentina debates debt restructuring, reawakening old fears Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday began discussing a bill to restructure the country’s external public debt which officials say is unpayable amid a deep recession and has reawakened old fears of financial crises. With the support of the main opposition parties, the government of President Alberto Fernández appears to […] 👓 View full article

Recent related news from verified sources Argentina's lower house approves debt renegotiation bill Argentina's lower house of Congress approved a bill on Wednesday that would enable the government of President Alberto Fernandez to handle a massive debt...

