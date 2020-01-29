Global  

China’s virus outbreak triggers a global run on face masks

Seattle Times Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Many shops peddling anti-virus masks online had run out of stock as of Wednesday. Across China, Hong Kong and Singapore, people lined up for hours at stores hoping to secure dwindling supplies. People in the U.S. said they were unable to find surgical masks at their usual outlets.
News video: China's National Health Commission news conference on coronavirus

China's National Health Commission news conference on coronavirus 11:00

 China's National Health Commission is providing an update on coronavirus outbreak.

Family returns home from China amid coronavirus outbreak [Video]Family returns home from China amid coronavirus outbreak

Holly Allen and her family flew into Dayton at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, on their way back to Dayton from China. "We had hand sanitizer, we had several masks with us," she said. "We actually had someone who..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:23Published

How Effective Are Face Masks in Preventing Illness? [Video]How Effective Are Face Masks in Preventing Illness?

How Effective Are Face Masks in Preventing Illness? With the spread of the coronavirus, face masks have been selling out in the U.S. But how reliable are masks in preventing the spread of viruses?..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:19Published


China virus outbreak hits global tourism, costing billions

With tens of millions of Chinese ordered to stay put and many others avoiding travel as a new virus spreads, tourism around the globe is taking a heavy…
Japan Today

China virus outbreak spooks global markets as fourth death reported

China reported a fourth death from a new coronavirus on Tuesday as the number of cases continued to rise, sending jitters through Asian markets as hundreds of...
Reuters

