China’s virus outbreak triggers a global run on face masks
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () Many shops peddling anti-virus masks online had run out of stock as of Wednesday. Across China, Hong Kong and Singapore, people lined up for hours at stores hoping to secure dwindling supplies. People in the U.S. said they were unable to find surgical masks at their usual outlets.
Holly Allen and her family flew into Dayton at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, on their way back to Dayton from China. "We had hand sanitizer, we had several masks with us," she said. "We actually had someone who..