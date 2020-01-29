MEPs sing Auld Lang Syne to mark UK exit

grassroots labour #RLB4Leader RT @TheMendozaWoman: European MEPs sing Auld Lang Syne to bid a fond farewell to the UK for Brexit. Brexit Party MEPs respond by shouting… 4 seconds ago XabiWest RT @rtenews: MEPs sing 'Auld Lang Syne' after EU Parliament votes to ratify Brexit withdrawal deal | https://t.co/DuqrnVmfKY https://t.co/v… 8 seconds ago Kelle Green RT @JamesMelville: Compare and contrast: 🇪🇺 European Parliament MEPs sing Auld Lang Syne to respect the end of Britain’s EU membership and… 8 seconds ago Nicolas Baudon #Agir RT @AlexTaylorNews: Hand in hand European MEPs sing goodbye to the UK with Auld Lang Syne It's just a desperately sad moment https://t.co/… 22 seconds ago AAM MEPs fight back tears and sing Auld Lang Syne after EU Parliament approves Brexit Withdrawal Bill https://t.co/iCV4Z6X6Dv 28 seconds ago Will *sighs* Farage & his boorish MEPs say farewell by waving flags & mocking the EU. EU sing Auld Lang Syne 1 minute ago David Harrison aka Dabber Brexit: MEPs sing Auld Lang Syne as they ratify UK withdrawal agreement https://t.co/as6sbTWH12 1 minute ago