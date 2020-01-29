Global  

MEPs sing Auld Lang Syne to mark UK exit

BBC News Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The singing happened as Brexit withdrawal agreement was being ratified.
Watch: MEPs sing Auld Lang Syne after giving historic Brexit backing

Watch: MEPs sing Auld Lang Syne after giving historic Brexit backing

 Watch: MEPs sing Auld Lang Syne after giving historic Brexit backing

‘Auld Lang Syne’ marks Brexit deal in EU parliament [Video]‘Auld Lang Syne’ marks Brexit deal in EU parliament

The European Parliament gave final approval to Britain's divorce from the European Union on Wednesday, paving the way for the country to quit the bloc on Friday after nearly half a century and..

European Parliament backs Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal [Video]European Parliament backs Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal

The UK will leave the European Union on Friday with a deal in place after the European Parliament approved the Withdrawal Agreement by 621 votes to 49. Pro-Remain MEPs burst into a chorus of Auld Lang..

Watch: MEPs sing Auld Lang Syne after giving historic Brexit backing

MEP's sing Auld Lang Syne at European Parliament as Britain's departure from the EU voted through

MEP's sing Auld Lang Syne at European Parliament as Britain's departure from the EU voted throughThere were emotional scenes in the parliament as the result was announced while Nigel Farage and Brexit Party MEPs waved Union flags as he declared Britain was...
newkindpolitics

grassroots labour #RLB4Leader RT @TheMendozaWoman: European MEPs sing Auld Lang Syne to bid a fond farewell to the UK for Brexit. Brexit Party MEPs respond by shouting… 4 seconds ago

XabiWest

XabiWest RT @rtenews: MEPs sing 'Auld Lang Syne' after EU Parliament votes to ratify Brexit withdrawal deal | https://t.co/DuqrnVmfKY https://t.co/v… 8 seconds ago

KLM412

Kelle Green RT @JamesMelville: Compare and contrast: 🇪🇺 European Parliament MEPs sing Auld Lang Syne to respect the end of Britain’s EU membership and… 8 seconds ago

nicobaudon

Nicolas Baudon #Agir RT @AlexTaylorNews: Hand in hand European MEPs sing goodbye to the UK with Auld Lang Syne It's just a desperately sad moment https://t.co/… 22 seconds ago

QueDescansada

AAM MEPs fight back tears and sing Auld Lang Syne after EU Parliament approves Brexit Withdrawal Bill https://t.co/iCV4Z6X6Dv 28 seconds ago

cronky72

Will *sighs* Farage & his boorish MEPs say farewell by waving flags & mocking the EU. EU sing Auld Lang Syne 1 minute ago

DabberAka

David Harrison aka Dabber Brexit: MEPs sing Auld Lang Syne as they ratify UK withdrawal agreement https://t.co/as6sbTWH12 1 minute ago

