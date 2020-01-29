Global  

Rick Peterson launches his leadership bid as Conservatives push John Baird to run

CBC.ca Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
As Alberta businessman Rick Peterson formally announced his bid for the Conservative Party leadership today, sources are saying some prominent former Conservative cabinet ministers — including John Baird — are being pressured to jump into the race themselves.
Recent related news from verified sources

Businessman Rick Peterson is taking a second run at the Conservative leadership

The Conservative leadership race is getting its first Western Canadian candidate: Edmonton-based venture capitalist Rick Peterson, who ran and lost to Andrew...
CBC.ca

Erin O'Toole launches Conservative leadership bid, promises to be the 'true blue' candidate

Ontario MP Erin O'Toole announced Monday he is joining the race to lead Canada's Conservatives, promising to bring "true blue leadership" to the party as it...
CBC.ca


