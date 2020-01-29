Trump peace plan will likely extend decades-old conflict, analysts warn

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak to the 15-member United Nations Security Council in the next two weeks. According to Reuters, he'll speak about the US Middle East peace plan, unveiled by the Trump Administration on Wednesday. Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour said Wednesday he hoped...
U.S. President Donald Trump on Jan. 28 proposed a two-state solution and said no Israelis or Palestinians would be uprooted from their homes under his plan. Hindu Also reported by •FT.com •Seattle Times