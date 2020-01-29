Global  

Canada to evacuate Canadians from flu-hit Chinese region: foreign minister

Reuters Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Canada will evacuate some 160 of its citizens from the Chinese region that is the epicenter for the new coronavirus, and it is urging other Canadians to avoid non-essential travel to China, the foreign minister said on Wednesday.
