Beyond Meat loses Tim Hortons but wins over KFC

Seattle Times Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat is getting a thumbs down from Tim Hortons and a thumbs up from KFC. Shares in El Segundo, California-based Beyond Meat fell Wednesday after Tim Hortons said it would drop Beyond Meat breakfast sausage off the menu at its 4,000 Canadian restaurants. Tim Hortons introduced Beyond Meat sausage in May […]
Credit: Viral Hog Content
News video: Meat Eating Lorikeets Steal Kookaburra's Meal

Meat Eating Lorikeets Steal Kookaburra's Meal 01:20

 Occurred on January 24, 2020 / Currarong, New South Wales, Australia Info from Licensor: "I first noticed the lorikeets eating meat in early January. It's a drought year and I have been feeding pet mince from the butcher to a pair of magpies with triplets. A single pair of lorikeets aggressively...

