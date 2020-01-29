Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Air Canada suspends all flights to Beijing and Shanghai amid coronavirus outbreak

CBC.ca Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Airlines around the world have started to cancel more and more flights to China as coronavirus fears have dragged down demand for air travel in the area.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Some Flights To China Grounded Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Some Flights To China Grounded Amid Coronavirus Outbreak 02:31

 In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, two major U.S. airlines have started calling off flights to China. Meanwhile, a plane filled with Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China, landed in the United States. Chris Martinez reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Evacuation Flight From China Arrives At March Air Reserve Base [Video]Evacuation Flight From China Arrives At March Air Reserve Base

More than 200 U.S. citizens were evacuated from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China. Suzanne Marques reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:19Published

More Airlines Drop Flights to China as Virus Spreads [Video]More Airlines Drop Flights to China as Virus Spreads

British Airways halted all flights to China and American Airlines suspended flights to and from Shanghai and Beijing. Several other airlines including Finnair, Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific and..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Airlines stop China flights as businesses hit by coronavirus outbreak

Airlines stop China flights as businesses hit by coronavirus outbreak
euronews

Air France reduces China flights as virus outbreak hits demand

Air France said on Wednesday it would reduce its flight schedule to Beijing and Shanghai this week, as the coronavirus outbreak hit demand for travel to China.
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

INTEGRITYBC

IntegrityBC Air Canada suspends all flights to Beijing and Shanghai amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/s3I8NObN1p 11 seconds ago

TfsNewsdotcom

TfsNews.com https://t.co/76Az1LXyPu Airlines around the world have started to cancel more and more flights to China as coronavi… https://t.co/ts6tsadWLp 21 seconds ago

CBCManitoba

CBC Manitoba Air Canada suspends all flights to Beijing and Shanghai amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/iVFLA1rCFb 29 seconds ago

UnbiasedNews247

World News Air Canada suspends all flights to Beijing and Shanghai amid coronavirus outbreak #china #coronaviruscanada… https://t.co/Hh4eulVkxx 1 minute ago

CrweWorld

Crwe World Air Canada Suspends Flights to Beijing, Shanghai https://t.co/XyZTMjgc2B 3 minutes ago

McKerryX

Shawn McKERRY Air Canada suspends all flights to Beijing and Shanghai amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/mFmEMsVynt https://t.co/AlbjJcuSSK 5 minutes ago

hernangraffe

luis hernan graffe RT @680NEWS: The suspension will be in effect until Feb. 29. https://t.co/b4zZpDWAn8 6 minutes ago

AngelaM231

 Ángela Montoya ✈ RT @CityNews: The suspension will be in effect until Feb. 29. https://t.co/zY6in232kQ 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.