Author tour for controversial ‘American Dirt’ is canceled

Seattle Times Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The publisher of Jeanine Cummins’ controversial novel “American Dirt” has cancelled the remainder of her promotional tour, citing concerns for her safety. The novel about a Mexican mother and her young son fleeing to the U.S. border had been praised widely before its Jan. 21 release and was chosen by Oprah […]
Author Tour for Controversial Novel ‘American Dirt’ Canceled Citing Safety Concerns


TIME

Tour for controversial novel American Dirt cancelled

The book tour for American Dirt — the controversial novel about a mother and son trying to cross the border into America — has been cancelled following...
CBC.ca


