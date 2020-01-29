Global  

Dershowitz: Trump pursuing quid pro quo to help re-election is not impeachable

euronews Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Dershowitz: Trump pursuing quid pro quo to help re-election is not impeachable
News video: Trump lawyer says quid pro quo to help reelection is not impeachable

Trump lawyer says quid pro quo to help reelection is not impeachable 04:19

 Prominent attorney Alan Dershowitz, a member of President Donald Trump's legal team, argued on the Senate floor Wednesday that a quid pro quo motivated by helping the president's reelection effort is not impeachable conduct.

Dershowitz: Trump can't be impeached for quid pro quo to win reelection

"If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in...
CBS News

Dershowitz Argues Trump Can’t Be Impeached — Because He Thought His Re-Election Was in the ‘National Interest’

*Alan Dershowitz* has maintained that nothing in *John Bolton's* book would be impeachable, and, when asked today by *Ted Cruz* if it would matter if President...
Mediaite

