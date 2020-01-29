Authorities find longest Southwest border smuggling tunnel

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. authorities on Wednesday announced the discovery of the longest smuggling tunnel ever found on the Southwest border, stretching more than three-quarters of a mile from Tijuana, Mexico, into the San Diego area. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a press release that the tunnel originates in an industrial area […]
Authorities also identified the suspect in the shooting on I-15 near the Nevada border as 27-year-old Madison Adams, of Tehachapi. Police say he is the son of Guadalupe Adams, a 55-year-old woman found..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:37Published