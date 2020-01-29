Global  

Authorities find longest Southwest border smuggling tunnel

Seattle Times Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. authorities on Wednesday announced the discovery of the longest smuggling tunnel ever found on the Southwest border, stretching more than three-quarters of a mile from Tijuana, Mexico, into the San Diego area. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a press release that the tunnel originates in an industrial area […]
News video: Go Inside The Longest Smuggling Tunnel Discovered Along Southwest Border

Go Inside The Longest Smuggling Tunnel Discovered Along Southwest Border 00:52

 Here's what a massive drug tunnel looks like.

