Liverpool beat West Ham to move 19 points clear

BBC News Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Liverpool move 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a routine win that intensifies the pressure on West Ham at the bottom of the table.
Is Fellaini heading to West Ham? [Video]Is Fellaini heading to West Ham?

The Transfer Show panel discuss a possible move back to the Premier League for Marouane Fellaini, as West Ham register an interest in signing the 32-year-old.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:47Published

Antonio: Massive win for West Ham [Video]Antonio: Massive win for West Ham

Man of the match Michail Antonio praised West Ham's 'fire and grit' performance as they took all three points against Southampton at St Mary's.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:46Published


Klopp: Liverpool could have played better against West Ham but who cares?

Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool were short of their best in their 2-0 victory over West Ham, producing what he described as a “normal performance” at the...
SoccerNews.com

Michael Owen predicts West Ham v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table with an emphatic victory over West Ham United on Wednesday...
The Sport Review Also reported by •Team Talk

