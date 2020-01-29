|
Ex-mayor, coroner among victims in Illinois plane crash that killed 3, police confirm
|
|
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
A plane went down near Springfield, Illinois, on Tuesday, killing former Springfield Mayor Frank Edwards.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Victims Of Corona Plane Crash Identified
The coroner Friday released the names of the four people killed when a small plane crashed at the Corona Municipal Airport Wednesday afternoon.
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 00:35Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this