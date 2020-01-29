Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Ex-mayor, coroner among victims in Illinois plane crash that killed 3, police confirm

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
A plane went down near Springfield, Illinois, on Tuesday, killing former Springfield Mayor Frank Edwards.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
News video: Illinois Plane Crash Surveillance Video

Illinois Plane Crash Surveillance Video

 Illinois Plane Crash Surveillance Video

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Victims Of Corona Plane Crash Identified [Video]Victims Of Corona Plane Crash Identified

The coroner Friday released the names of the four people killed when a small plane crashed at the Corona Municipal Airport Wednesday afternoon.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coroner, ex-mayor reportedly among victims in Illinois plane crash

Officials confirmed that the plane, a twin-engine Piper Aerostar, went down near Springfield, Illinois.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.