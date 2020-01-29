Global  

Fire is out at Brentwood-area high rise; 8 are injured

WorldNews Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Fire is out at Brentwood-area high rise; 8 are injuredA fire broke out about 8:30 a.m. in a 25-story residential building in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles, leaving eight people injured before firefighters had fully extinguished the blaze about 80 minutes later. One victim had CPR administered and was in critical condition at a hospital. Of the other seven, one was a three-month-old; there conditions had not been disclosed yet. “No one jumped,” said Deputy Chief Armando Hogan of the Los Angeles Fire Department from the scene. “There are no fatalities.” A high-rise building at 11740 Wilshire Blvd. in Brentwood is on fire Wednesday Jan. 29, 2020. Eight were injured. (Photo courtesy of LAFD) Residents wait to return to...
News video: Fire Scorches High-Rise In Brentwood; 8 People Treated

Fire Scorches High-Rise In Brentwood; 8 People Treated 05:54

 Eight people were treated after a massive fire tore through part of a high-rise in the Brentwood area Wednesday morning, the same building which was the site of a fire more than six years ago.

