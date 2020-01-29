Fire is out at Brentwood-area high rise; 8 are injured
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () A fire broke out about 8:30 a.m. in a 25-story residential building in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles, leaving eight people injured before firefighters had fully extinguished the blaze about 80 minutes later. One victim had CPR administered and was in critical condition at a hospital. Of the other seven, one was a three-month-old; there conditions had not been disclosed yet. “No one jumped,” said Deputy Chief Armando Hogan of the Los Angeles Fire Department from the scene. “There are no fatalities.” A high-rise building at 11740 Wilshire Blvd. in Brentwood is on fire Wednesday Jan. 29, 2020. Eight were injured. (Photo courtesy of LAFD) Residents wait to return to...