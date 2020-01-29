Fire is out at Brentwood-area high rise; 8 are injured

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

A fire broke out about 8:30 a.m. in a 25-story residential building in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles , leaving eight people injured before firefighters had fully extinguished the blaze about 80 minutes later. One victim had CPR administered and was in critical condition at a hospital. Of the other seven, one was a three-month-old; there conditions had not been disclosed yet. "No one jumped," said Deputy Chief Armando Hogan of the Los Angeles Fire Department from the scene. "There are no fatalities." A high-rise building at 11740 Wilshire Blvd. in Brentwood is on fire Wednesday Jan. 29, 2020. Eight were injured. (Photo courtesy of LAFD) Residents wait to return to...


