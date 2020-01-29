‘Never too late’: Scientists find how quitting smoking reduces lung cancer risk
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () Quitting smoking reduces the risk of developing lung cancer by promoting the development of “protective” lung cells, researchers say. Scientists have found that kicking the habit can stop further damage to the lungs and allow new, healthy cells to replenish the lining of the airways. The team, from the Wellcome Sanger Institute and University College London (UCL), discovered that compared to current smokers, people who had stopped smoking had more...
