Jared Kushner isn't even trying to sell his Middle East 'peace plan' to Palestinians

WorldNews Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Jared Kushner isn't even trying to sell his Middle East 'peace plan' to PalestiniansReuters Jared Kushner has been patronizing Palestine as the Trump administration unveils its Middle East "peace plan." Kushner's tone toward Palestinians suggests he doesn't genuinely care if they accept the plan, which he crafted. Palestine was not...
News video: Palestinians take to the streets to protest Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan

Palestinians take to the streets to protest Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan 01:38

 Palestinians took to the streets of Ramallah to protest against Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan which recognises Isreali sovereignty over the West Bank.

Clashes in West Bank after Palestinians reject U.S. peace plan [Video]Clashes in West Bank after Palestinians reject U.S. peace plan

The release of a U.S. peace plan aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was met with protests and clashes in the West Bank, as Palestinians rejected what they saw as a lopsided proposal..

Trump's peace plan has 'elements of apartheid' [Video]Trump's peace plan has 'elements of apartheid'

A top Palestinian official has told Sky News that Donald Trump's plan for peace between Israel and the Palestinians is a clear endorsement by the White House for the creation of an apartheid system...

Palestinians protest against Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan

Palestinians have protested against US President Donald Trump's controversial Middle East peace plan, which was drafted without Palestinian input.
SBS

The timing of the Middle East peace plan: why now?

Palestinians roundly reject the new peace plan. So why did President Trump announce it? And why now?
BBC News

