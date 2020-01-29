Weinstein Accuser Says ‘I Was in Shock’ Over Alleged Assault
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who described herself as an aspiring actress and big fan of Harvey Weinstein’s films told jurors Wednesday that she jumped at his invitation to screen-test for movie roles. At a follow-up meeting at a New York City hotel, Dawn Dunning testified that Weinstein led her to a bedroom, put his hand up her skirt and fondled her genitals. “I stood up. I was in shock,” Dunning said, fighting back tears at Weinstein's rape trial as she recounted the 2004 encounter, when she was 24. "He just started talking really fast. He said, ‘Don’t make a big deal about this. It will never happen again.’” Asked by prosecutor Meghan Hast whether she was gaining anything by testifying at the...
A woman charging Harvey Weinstein with sexual assault testified in front of a jury. She said the Hollywood producer forced oral sex on her in his New York City home in 2006. Weinstein pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann. According to Reuters, Haleyi said she was...
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Actress Rosie Perez took the stand in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein on Friday to bolster the account of friend and fellow actress Annabella Sciorra, who said she was raped by..