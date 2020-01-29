Weinstein Accuser Says ‘I Was in Shock’ Over Alleged Assault

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

(AP) — A woman who described herself as an aspiring actress and big fan of Harvey Weinstein 's films told jurors Wednesday that she jumped at his invitation to screen-test for movie roles. At a follow-up meeting at a New York City hotel, Dawn Dunning testified that Weinstein led her to a bedroom, put his hand up her skirt and fondled her genitals. "I stood up. I was in shock," Dunning said, fighting back tears at Weinstein's rape trial as she recounted the 2004 encounter, when she was 24. "He just started talking really fast. He said, 'Don't make a big deal about this. It will never happen again.'" Asked by prosecutor Meghan Hast whether she was gaining anything by testifying at the...


