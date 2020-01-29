Global  

UNICEF sends six tonnes of masks and other gear to help fight China virus

WorldNews Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
UNICEF sends six tonnes of masks and other gear to help fight China virusA six-tonne shipment of respiratory masks and protective suits for health care workers landed in China on Wednesday for distribution in Wuhan, the epicenter of a spreading coronavirus outbreak, the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) said. ......
News video: Do masks prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak?

Do masks prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak? 01:10

 More than 80 million masks were sold on Chinese online retailer, Taobao, on January 20 and 21 following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

