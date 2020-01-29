Global  

Trump says U.S. would be in ‘World War Six’ if he’d listened to Bolton

WorldNews Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Trump says U.S. would be in ‘World War Six’ if he’d listened to BoltonPresident Donald Trump blasted for U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton on Wednesday, saying the U.S. would be in “World War Six” if he’d listened to the former national security adviser. With Democrats calling for Bolton to appear under oath in Trump’s impeachment trial, the president attacked his ex-aide in a pair of tweets. Bolton alleges...
News video: Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness

Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness 01:30

 Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness President Donald Trump lambasted his former national security advisor, John Bolton, via Twitter on Wednesday morning. In a double tweet, Trump says that if he had listened to Bolton, "we would be in World War Six by now." Trump also...

Trump slams Bolton; White House objects to book [Video]Trump slams Bolton; White House objects to book

The White House on Wednesday objected to the publication of a book written by President Donald Trump&apos;s former national security adviser John Bolton that reportedly depicts Trump as playing a..

Graham Talks About John Bolton [Video]Graham Talks About John Bolton

Pres. Trump's ally Sen. Lindsey Graham is making the media rounds to defend the President. He's one of the President's staunchest allies. The President is facing an impeachment trial in the U.S...

Trump rages at Bolton, says former adviser would have caused 'World War Six'

Trump rages at Bolton, says former adviser would have caused 'World War Six'
Trump Goes After John Bolton’s ‘Nasty & Untrue Book’: His Mistakes of Judgement Could Have Led to ‘World War Six’

Trump Goes After John Bolton’s ‘Nasty & Untrue Book’: His Mistakes of Judgement Could Have Led to ‘World War Six’President Donald Trump went after former National Security Advisor John Bolton on Twitter Wednesday morning, demeaning the former U.N. Ambassador in his...
