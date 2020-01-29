Global  

Tottenham sign PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn

WorldNews Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Tottenham sign PSV Eindhoven winger Steven BergwijnLondon: Tottenham announced the signing of Dutch international Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven for an undisclosed fee on Wednesday. “We are delighted to announce the signing of Steven Bergwijn from...
Tottenham agree fee for Bergwijn

Tottenham agree fee for Bergwijn 00:55

 The Good Morning Transfers team discuss 22-year-old Dutch international Steven Bergwijn after Totteham and PSV have agreed a deal for the winger.

Tottenham Hotspur announced the signing of Dutch international Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven for an undisclosed fee.
Steven Bergwijn to Tottenham transfer latest: PSV stance, star's message, Spurs fans' theory

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on signing PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn, who would become their second new arrival in the January transfer window
