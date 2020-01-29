China's Hubei says coronavirus deaths rise to 162 in province

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Coronavirus: Foreign Office warns against travel to China as UK nationals are set to return 00:34 Britons in the coronavirus-hit Chinese province of Hubei could be flown home as early as Thursday as the Foreign Office has warned against "all but essential travel" to the country. The Foreign Office has yet to confirm details, but a teacher in Wuhan city told the PA news agency that UK citizens...