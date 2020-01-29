Global  

China's Hubei says coronavirus deaths rise to 162 in province

Reuters Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The health commission for Hubei, the Chinese province at the center of the new coronavirus outbreak, said on Thursday that deaths in the province from the disease had risen by 37 to 162 as of the end of Jan. 29.
