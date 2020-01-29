Global  

Coronavirus: Britons will not fly home from Wuhan on Thursday

BBC News Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The Foreign Office says it is "working urgently to organise a flight to the UK as soon as possible".
News video: Coronavirus: Britons will not fly home from Wuhan on Thursday

Coronavirus: Britons will not fly home from Wuhan on Thursday 00:41

 A planned flight to bring British nationals back to the UK from coronavirus-hit Wuhan will not take place on Thursday. The British Government had anticipated flying around 200 UK citizens out of the country but it is understood Chinese officials have not yet granted permission for the chartered...

