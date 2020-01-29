Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Famed Welsh singer Bryn Terfel breaks ankle in three places

Seattle Times Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — Bryn Terfel broke an ankle in three places and will have surgery this week, putting into doubt his scheduled return to the Metropolitan Opera for the first time since 2012. The 54-year-old Welsh bass-baritone is scheduled to star in a new production of Wagner’s “Die Fliegende Hollaender (The Flying Dutchman)” that opens […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ClassicalToday

ClassicalToday Famed Welsh singer Bryn Terfel breaks ankle in three places https://t.co/djr4KYCkmO 2 hours ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Famed Welsh singer Bryn Terfel breaks ankle in three places https://t.co/0G1aycBNpa 2 hours ago

BlogBookMark

BlogBookMark Famed Welsh singer Bryn Terfel breaks ankle in three places https://t.co/dpWzryX8xC 2 hours ago

greeenorg

greeen Famed Welsh Singer Bryn Terfel Breaks Ankle in Three Places - https://t.co/dsiKUe9czY 3 hours ago

JoeFromJerzee

Joe Oh no! Get well soon Bryn! https://t.co/CBEtLGM4ku 3 hours ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 Famed Welsh singer Bryn Terfel breaks ankle in three places https://t.co/8zw83Tq1zz via @WashTimes https://t.co/5Z6NRGv632 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.