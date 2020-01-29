Famed Welsh singer Bryn Terfel breaks ankle in three places Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

CHICAGO (AP) — Bryn Terfel broke an ankle in three places and will have surgery this week, putting into doubt his scheduled return to the Metropolitan Opera for the first time since 2012. The 54-year-old Welsh bass-baritone is scheduled to star in a new production of Wagner’s “Die Fliegende Hollaender (The Flying Dutchman)” that opens […] 👓 View full article

