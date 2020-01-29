Texas attorney general evades gay marriage case for beliefs

HOUSTON (AP) — The Texas attorney general is not defending a state agency being sued for punishing a judge who refuses to marry same-sex couples because the state’s actions conflict with his views of the Constitution. Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office is not representing the Texas Commission on Judicial Misconduct, which issued a warning to […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Assistant Utah AG Meets Two High School Students Who Saved His Life West High School held a special assembly Friday to honor two of it students whose quick actions saved the life of an Assistant Attorney General. Credit: KSTU Duration: 01:33Published 2 weeks ago Ohio Attorney General is trying to weed out illegal day cares Ohio Attorney General David Yost sent 20 cease-and-desist letters in 2018 and 20 more in 2019 to day cares operating without a license. And he has been compiling a new list of locations operating.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:23Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources This DFW lawyer crafted the perfect data breach strategy Ask Janie Perelman what she did today at work and be ready to set aside a significant portion of your own day. Right now, the Michaels Stores assistant general...

bizjournals 1 week ago



Virginia attorney general asks Supreme Court to block Atlantic Coast Pipeline Virginia’s attorney general wants the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold a decision striking down a permit to let the Atlantic Coast Pipeline cross the Appalachian...

bizjournals 3 days ago





Tweets about this