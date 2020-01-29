Global  

Texas attorney general evades gay marriage case for beliefs

Seattle Times Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
HOUSTON (AP) — The Texas attorney general is not defending a state agency being sued for punishing a judge who refuses to marry same-sex couples because the state’s actions conflict with his views of the Constitution. Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office is not representing the Texas Commission on Judicial Misconduct, which issued a warning to […]
