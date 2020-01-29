AZArchAngel RT @DaveBoboltz: Ever wonder what the Sun looks like on scales the size of Manhattan? Find out today when @NSF's Inouye Solar Telescope sh… 1 minute ago Keely Finkelstein RT @NatSolarObs: . Produced by the @NSF's Inouye Solar Telescope, this is the highest resolution image of the Sun's surface ever taken. #2… 21 minutes ago Political News Inouye Solar Telescope Shows Highest Resolution Images of the Sun https://t.co/nDF8zo3V8m https://t.co/i7fy6h3asX 23 minutes ago Michael Valliant RT @WriteOrDieNow: Okay, yeah, I'm a nerd, but this***is fascinating. Inouye Solar Telescope Shows Highest Resolution Images of the Sun… 29 minutes ago