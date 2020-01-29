Global  

‘American Dirt’ Publisher Cancels Book Tour

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Flatiron cited “specific threats to booksellers and the author” for its decision.
Recent related news from verified sources

Author tour for controversial ‘American Dirt’ is canceled

NEW YORK (AP) — The publisher of Jeanine Cummins’ controversial novel “American Dirt” has cancelled the remainder of her promotional tour, citing...
Seattle Times

'American Dirt' book tour canceled over security concerns, 'vitriolic rancor'

Jeanine Cummins' promotional tour for her new "American Dirt" book has been canceled because of "vitriolic rancor"
USATODAY.com

latimesent

LAT Entertainment RT @latimesbooks: 'American Dirt' publisher cancels entire book tour due to 'safety' concerns https://t.co/VkgEMOmWwd 1 minute ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @NBCNews: Publisher of "American Dirt" book cancels remainder of author's book tour, citing security concerns. https://t.co/HWRvjJniSi 3 minutes ago

liberalprick70

Eddie Publisher Of Controversial ‘American Dirt’ Cancels Author Tour Amid Security Concerns https://t.co/4XwCuEUHTF 3 minutes ago

decimal_point

You abandoned me. "Despite the controversy—or because of it—the book is selling well." https://t.co/ljdgCQdOd2 6 minutes ago

MaadiHotti

MAADI HOTTI ... RT @Variety: ‘American Dirt’ Publisher Cancels Book Tour Amid ‘Safety Concerns’ https://t.co/35T92xZQiE 6 minutes ago

CultureConsump

Arlene Dávila RT @arlenedavila1: I don't want town halls around the unfortunate book. I want townhalls on the publishing industry & all the revelations w… 7 minutes ago

yeahkriswrites

Kris 🙃 'American Dirt' Publisher Cancels Author Tour After Threats https://t.co/E2ciuhZpTR 7 minutes ago

GPWriter

GP RT @guardiannews: Publisher cancels tour of Jeanine Cummins' controversial novel American Dirt over safety concerns https://t.co/23SsbUUdaf 10 minutes ago

