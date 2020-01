WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Wednesday imposed sanctions on a Moscow-based private railway company that last month opened passenger service between Russia and Crimea, a Ukrainian peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014. The sanctions target Grand Service Express, its CEO and seven people who were slapped with European Union sanctions earlier in the […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources "Mandatory" for IOC to accept any Russian sanctions, says Bach The head of the International Olympic Committee says it would have to abide by any sanctions imposed on Russia by WADA. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:19Published on December 5, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Cyprus accused of blocking new Russia sanctions amid Turkey spat Cyprus is blocking new European Union sanctions against several officials from Russia-annexed Crimea in a bid to secure EU backing for tougher action against...

Reuters 6 days ago



U.S. issues fresh sanctions over Ukraine's Crimea - Treasury website The United States on Wednesday issued a fresh round of sanctions related to Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea, targeting eight individuals and one...

Reuters India 16 hours ago





Tweets about this