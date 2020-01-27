Irving back in Nets’ lineup, missed game after Bryant died
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving is back in Brooklyn’s starting lineup after not playing on the day Kobe Bryant died. Irving is starting for the Nets in their home game Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons. Irving was at Madison Square Garden on Sunday when he learned that Bryant had died in a helicopter crash […]
