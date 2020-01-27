Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Irving back in Nets’ lineup, missed game after Bryant died

Irving back in Nets’ lineup, missed game after Bryant died

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving is back in Brooklyn’s starting lineup after not playing on the day Kobe Bryant died. Irving is starting for the Nets in their home game Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons. Irving was at Madison Square Garden on Sunday when he learned that Bryant had died in a helicopter crash […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: NYC Mourns Death Of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

NYC Mourns Death Of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant 02:53

 Madison Square Garden, the Knicks and the Nets paid tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant on Sunday, hours after he was killed in a helicopter crash in California. CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports

Recent related videos from verified sources

LeBron James Givers Heartfelt Speech Before Los Angeles Lakers Game [Video]LeBron James Givers Heartfelt Speech Before Los Angeles Lakers Game

During the first Los Angeles Lakers game after Kobe Bryant’s death, LeBron James gave a speech. According to Business Insider, the Lakers were facing the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Sarah And Payton Chester Remembered At Whittier Soccer Game After Helicopter Crash [Video]Sarah And Payton Chester Remembered At Whittier Soccer Game After Helicopter Crash

California High School in Whittier dedicated their Senior night soccer game to Sarah and Payton Chester who died in a helicopter crash along with Kobe Bryant.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Irving back in Nets' lineup, missed game after Bryant died

Irving back in Nets' lineup, missed game after Bryant diedKyrie Irving is back in Brooklyn's starting lineup after not playing on the day Kobe Bryant died
FOX Sports

Emotional night for Kyrie Irving, Nets in their first game since death of Kobe Bryant

Irving and Bryant were close, and their bond grew stronger after Kobe retired.
Newsday

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.