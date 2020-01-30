Global  

Chinese New Year festival cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak

The Age Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Saturday's Chinese New Year celebrations in Box Hill have been cancelled amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak, while diners at at popular restaurant in Glen Waverley may have also been exposed to the virus.
Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Published < > Embed
News video: Chinese New Year celebrations canceled over Coronavirus fears

Chinese New Year celebrations canceled over Coronavirus fears 02:08

 The Chinese community in Mid-Michigan says they understand why Chinese New Year event celebrations have been postponed.

