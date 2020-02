Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities have found the body of a missing farm leader who was active in protecting the wintering grounds of the monarch butterfly in Mexico, prosecutors said Wednesday. Investigators in Michoacan state said the body had been identified as Homero Gómez González, who had not been seen since Jan. 14.