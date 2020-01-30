Global  

Canada’s Sinclair sets goal record in Olympic qualifier

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 January 2020
EDINGURG, Texas (AP) — Christine Sinclair scored twice to pass Abby Wambach for the international goals record among both men and women, and Canada defeated Saint Kitts and Nevis 11-0 on Wednesday in the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying tournament. Sinclair converted on a penalty in the seventh minute to match Wambach with 184 career goals, […]
Canada's Christine Sinclair ties international goals record in CONCACAF Olympic qualifier

Canada forward Christine Sinclair has tied Abby Wambach's world record of 184 international goals scored.
CBC.ca


