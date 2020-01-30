Global  

Homero Gómez: Missing Mexican butterfly activist found dead

BBC News Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Activists fear that Homero Gómez may have been targeted because of his fight against illegal logging.
Missing monarch butterfly activist found dead in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities have found the body of a missing farm leader who was active in protecting the wintering grounds of the monarch butterfly in...
Seattle Times

Mexican activist who fought to protect monarch butterflies found dead

Environmental activist Homero Gomez, who fought to protect the famed monarch butterfly, has been found dead in the western Mexican state of Michoacan, a local...
Reuters

