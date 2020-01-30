Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

NHL Seattle doesn’t rule out ‘Kraken’ for team name after report suggests it has already been chosen

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
NHL Seattle said Wednesday no announcement on a team name is imminent after a hockey blogger said in a radio interview the team has chosen "Kraken'' instead of "Sockeyes'' after a potential trademark conflict.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

49ers Clinch NFC West With Dramatic Win Over Seahawks [Video]49ers Clinch NFC West With Dramatic Win Over Seahawks

Team coverage of the big 49ers win Sunday night. The team beat the Seattle Seahawks--at home!--to clinch the NFC West championship and a first-round playoff bye. Joe Vazquez and Dennis O'Donnell..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NHL Seattle’s scouts are preparing to build a team from scratch. Here’s how.

NHL Seattle scouts, most of them newcomers to the job, spent Tuesday night detailing what they do to a crowd of more than 300 people at a sold out "Science of...
Seattle Times

Jamestown is getting a new baseball team

The Bisons, Yankees and Mets are all loved in New York, but now, the state has a new baseball team: the Jamestown Tarp Skunks. After having a summer off from...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

SeaTimesFotoKen

Ken Lambert NHL Seattle doesn’t rule out ‘Kraken’ for team name after report suggests it has already been chosen – The Seattle… https://t.co/v2y6YYKghm 31 minutes ago

tee_peters27

Terrance Peters 🇹🇹🇹🇹 ⚜️⚜️ NHL Seattle doesn’t rule out ‘Kraken’ for team name after report suggests it has already been chosen – The Seattle… https://t.co/Q1MktH4hWx 2 hours ago

SeaTimesSports

Seattle Times Sports Release the Kraken? 🦑 NHL Seattle said no announcement on a team name is imminent, but doesn't rule out "Kraken" a… https://t.co/k2GuaW2Vb1 3 hours ago

monteenbysk

Monte Enbysk NHL Seattle doesn’t rule out ‘Kraken’ for team name after report suggests it has already been chosen… https://t.co/QLDGq92o0T 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.