Republicans hopeful Senate will acquit Trump in impeachment trial as early as Friday

Reuters Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
A Democratic push to force Republicans to accept witnesses at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate appeared to be flagging on Wednesday, raising the possibility he could be acquitted as early as Friday.
News video: Republicans Don't Have The Votes Yet To Block Witnesses As Trump's Legal Team Rests Case

Republicans Don't Have The Votes Yet To Block Witnesses As Trump's Legal Team Rests Case 04:42

 President Trump's legal team rested its case on the final day of opening arguments in his impeachment trial, setting the stage for a new phase of proceedings as pressure continues to mount on senators to hear from new witnesses.

Joe Biden: GOP Sen. Joni Ernst 'Spilled The Beans' On Impeachment [Video]Joe Biden: GOP Sen. Joni Ernst 'Spilled The Beans' On Impeachment

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden fired back after Sen. Joni Ernst's said President Trump's impeachment trial could hurt his chances in Iowa.

'Abuse of power is not impeachable': Dershowitz [Video]'Abuse of power is not impeachable': Dershowitz

Alan Dershowitz, a law professor on President Trump&apos;s Senate impeachment trial defense team, said on Wednesday that he stands by the view that &quot;criminal-like&quot; behavior is..

U.S. Senate approves Trump impeachment trial plan, rejects Democrats on documents, witnesses

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate voted early on Wednesday on party lines to approve the rules for President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, rejecting...
Attention turns to the Bidens, and other highlights from the Senate Trump impeachment trial

President Donald Trump's legal defense team argued that the president's actions in Ukraine were motivated by a concern for corruption.  
