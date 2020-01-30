Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

‘American Dirt’: Who Gets to Write Fiction?

NYTimes.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Readers react negatively to criticism of a new and acclaimed novel about migrants.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Oprah Winfrey Breaks Silence On Towson University Alumna’s Novel ‘American Dirt’ Controversy [Video]Oprah Winfrey Breaks Silence On Towson University Alumna’s Novel ‘American Dirt’ Controversy

"It’s clear that we need to have a different kind of conversation about American Dirt and we welcome everyone’s thoughts and opinions in our community." the caption read.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:43Published

THE BLACK SLEEP movie (1956) [Video]THE BLACK SLEEP movie (1956)

THE BLACK SLEEP movie trailer (1956) HD - Plot synopsis: Set in England in 1872, the story concerned a prominent, knighted surgeon whose wife has fallen into a coma caused by a deep-seated brain tumor...

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

American Dirt: Oprah book club pick suffers Latino backlash

A new novel about a family fleeing Mexico for the US spurs a fierce debate over fiction writing.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

vv8156337

[email protected] ‘American Dirt’: Who Gets to Write Fiction? https://t.co/lguit8CBML New York Times https://t.co/jzRyMlBTpg 7 minutes ago

mischling2nd

AD Powell ‘American Dirt’: Who Gets to Write Fiction? https://t.co/jzHhh2xngA 9 minutes ago

themadtaer

themadtaer ‘American Dirt’: Who Gets to Write Fiction? https://t.co/NUqObA4r6n 21 minutes ago

themadtaer

themadtaer RT @MrsTad: ‘American Dirt’: Who Gets to Write Fiction? https://t.co/dnBohsFFKv 22 minutes ago

HeatherRKristin

Heather Kristin ‘American Dirt’: Who Gets to Write Fiction? https://t.co/ico0WoRM2H 35 minutes ago

pxcaballero

Perla @LATBermudez @LatinoUSA Funny how Cummins gets called out on lifting from Luis’ book while she still has her millio… https://t.co/xnKPQKr5W3 53 minutes ago

Olamide83113184

Trendinglivenews By Unknown Author from NEW YORK NEWS Opinion https://t.co/VFF7QntPcv via IFTTT ‘American Dirt’: Who Gets to Write F… https://t.co/XcCVQdXjqN 1 hour ago

MrsTad

Deborah Beale ‘American Dirt’: Who Gets to Write Fiction? https://t.co/dnBohsFFKv 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.