Kentucky hands Vanderbilt record 25th straight SEC loss

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 10 of his 17 points in the second half, and No. 13 Kentucky used a 23-12 run to rally past Vanderbilt for a 71-62 victory Wednesday night that dealt the Commodores their record 25th consecutive Southeastern Conference regular season loss. The Wildcats (16-4, 6-1 SEC) trailed 40-30 early […]
