Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Genesis makes last-minute edit to Super Bowl ad to remove helicopter in wake of crash that killed Kobe Bryant, eight others

USATODAY.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Genesis made a last-minute change to its Super Bowl ad, editing out a helicopter in the wake of the crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Published < > Embed
News video: NRSB investigation into Kobe Bryant helicopter crash could take months

NRSB investigation into Kobe Bryant helicopter crash could take months 01:40

 The NTSB continued its investigation on Tuesday into why a helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant and eight others crashed on Sunday into a hillside in Southern California, killing all nine on board.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sources: Wreckage of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash moved to Valley [Video]Sources: Wreckage of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash moved to Valley

Sources say the wreckage from the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, one of his daughters, and seven others has been moved to Arizona.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:51Published

NFL's Goodell says league plans tribute to Kobe Bryant at Super Bowl [Video]NFL's Goodell says league plans tribute to Kobe Bryant at Super Bowl

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says league plans yet to be determined tribute to late NBA star Kobe Bryant at Super Bowl; will play more games in Mexico

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Planters pauses Super Bowl ad campaign over death of Mr. Peanut in wake of crash that killed Kobe Bryant, eight others

Planters has paused its ad campaign about the fictional death of its mascot, Mr. Peanut, in the wake of the fatal helicopter crash that killed nine.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS SportsCBS NewsReuters

In California: Kobe's death prompts look into why helicopter flew in fog

Kobe Bryant and eight others died in a helicopter crash during fog so dense police choppers wouldn't go up.And two middle-schoolers learn the origins of the man...
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.