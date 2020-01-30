Williams leads No. 22 LSU past ‘Bama for 9th straight win

Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Emmitt Williams had 23 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 22 LSU defeated Alabama 90-76 on Wednesday night for the Tigers’ ninth straight victory. Skylar Mays scored 18 points for LSU (16-4, 7-0 SEC), which has won its first seven conference games for a second straight season and is the […] 👓 View full article

