Donald Trump lashes out at John Bolton as Senate impeachment trial continues

SBS Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump has attacked John Bolton on Twitter, as the fight over whether the former national security adviser should testify at his impeachment trial.
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Attorney David Weinstein Shares Insight On Q-&-A Phase Of Senate Impeachment Trial

Attorney David Weinstein Shares Insight On Q-&-A Phase Of Senate Impeachment Trial 03:54

 Weinstein is with Hinshaw & Culbertson in Coral Gables and he also served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida for more than a decade.

'Abuse of power is not impeachable': Dershowitz [Video]'Abuse of power is not impeachable': Dershowitz

Alan Dershowitz, a law professor on President Trump&apos;s Senate impeachment trial defense team, said on Wednesday that he stands by the view that &quot;criminal-like&quot; behavior is..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:18Published

'Abuse of power is not impeachable': Dershowitz [Video]'Abuse of power is not impeachable': Dershowitz

Alan Dershowitz, a law professor on President Trump's Senate impeachment trial defense team, said on Wednesday that he stands by the view that "criminal-like" behavior is required for impeachment, but..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:17Published


Republicans under pressure to call John Bolton to testify as Senate impeachment trial resumes

U.S. President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate came under fresh pressure on Monday to allow witnesses and new documents in his impeachment...
CBC.ca

Bolton bombshell threatens to blow Trump defence off course

If Republicans agree to let former national security adviser John Bolton testify at the Senate impeachment trial, who could be next?
CBC.ca Also reported by •USATODAY.comNewsday

ABoggstrom

Anthony Boggstrom RT @CBCAlerts: Donald Trump lashes out at John Bolton, accuses former national security advisor of writing 'nasty & untrue book.' Says if h… 45 minutes ago

CBCAlerts

CBC News Alerts Donald Trump lashes out at John Bolton, accuses former national security advisor of writing 'nasty & untrue book.'… https://t.co/v1iBUEVxnO 12 hours ago

MarcuswevansSr

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 Trump Lashes Out At Bolton In Wake Of Bombshell Manuscript: ‘Nasty & Untrue Book’: President Donald Trump blew up a… https://t.co/c2Xe25QrMI 12 hours ago

