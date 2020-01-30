Global  

Bill allowing termination of pregnancy up to 24 weeks in Budget session

DNA Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
The amendments propose a requirement for the opinion of one provider for termination of pregnancy, up to 20 weeks of gestation and introducing the requirement of the opinion of two providers for termination of pregnancy of 20-24 weeks of gestation.
