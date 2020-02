Green scores 27 to lift N. Iowa over Missouri St. 95-66 Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — AJ Green had 27 points as Northern Iowa extended its home win streak to 12 games, rolling past Missouri State 95-66 on Wednesday night. Austin Phyfe had 17 points and seven rebounds for Northern Iowa (18-3, 7-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Trae Berhow added 16 points. Isaiah Brown had 16 points […] 👓 View full article

