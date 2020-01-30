Welch lifts St. Bonaventure over Fordham 62-55 in OT Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Dominick Welch had a career-high 22 points plus 14 rebounds as Saint Bonaventure beat Fordham 62-55 in overtime on Wednesday night. Fordham’s Antwon Portley made a 3-pointer to tie the game 51-51 with 1:21 to play in regulation. Kyle Lofton made a pair of free throws to give the Bonnies the […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Fordham BB Report Welch lifts St. Bonaventure over Fordham 62-55 in OT #FordhamBasketball https://t.co/aS4ILEaBGU https://t.co/dTTc0UOzcp 5 hours ago NBA News Now Welch lifts St. Bonaventure over Fordham 62-55 in OT - NCAA Basketball - https://t.co/HQZqHn7OCm 5 hours ago Coach Billy Carson Welch lifts St. Bonaventure over Fordham 62-55 in OT https://t.co/wdGynoLPW1 https://t.co/PkFLZcI2ux 5 hours ago