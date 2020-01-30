Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Brooks scores 27 as Grizzlies battle past Knicks 127-106

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 27 points, Ja Morant had 18 points and 10 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies cruised to their fourth straight victory, beating the New York Knicks 127-106 on Wednesday night. Tempers flared with 48 seconds left in regulation when Knicks guard Elfrid Payton knocked Memphis’ Jae Crowder into the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SexyHype

NAOMI RT @Updates_knicks: [Fox Sports] - Brooks scores 27 as Grizzlies battle past Knicks 127-106 https://t.co/34wrTRS2xd 2 minutes ago

Ricardo98388243

Ricardo Smith RT @TSN_Sports: Brooks scores 27 as Grizzlies battle past Knicks. MORE: https://t.co/P7fnohYOXd #BellLetsTalk https://t.co/vDycIfaRhA 2 minutes ago

PaulHoward_IMIT

Paul Howard RT @Sportsnet: 🇨🇦 Dillon Brooks had a game-high 27 points as the @memgrizz won a heated game against the @nyknicks. https://t.co/KU0Wiy3qj4 5 minutes ago

nickkemp12

nick kemp RT @memphisnews: Dillon Brooks scores 27 points as Grizzlies battle past Knicks 127-106 https://t.co/O4ATFHXthW 8 minutes ago

Sportsnet

Sportsnet 🇨🇦 Dillon Brooks had a game-high 27 points as the @memgrizz won a heated game against the @nyknicks. https://t.co/KU0Wiy3qj4 9 minutes ago

PIX11News

PIX11 News Brooks scores 27 as Grizzlies battle past Knicks 127-106 https://t.co/pVD7Njn7Ic 13 minutes ago

memphisnews

Commercial Appeal Dillon Brooks scores 27 points as Grizzlies battle past Knicks 127-106 https://t.co/O4ATFHXthW 14 minutes ago

Updates_knicks

New York Knicks [Fox Sports] - Brooks scores 27 as Grizzlies battle past Knicks 127-106 https://t.co/34wrTRS2xd 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.