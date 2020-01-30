Global  

Uncertainty over Feb 1 execution of Nirbhaya convicts as Vinay files mercy plea; Akshay's curative petition in SC today

DNA Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
The four convicts - Akshay Singh Thakur, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma - are scheduled to be hanged at 6 AM on February 1 after a Delhi court issued death warrants against them earlier this month.
News video: Nirbhaya Case: Convict Akshay Kumar Singh files curative petition in SC | Oneindia News

Nirbhaya Case: Convict Akshay Kumar Singh files curative petition in SC | Oneindia News 03:10

 NIRBHAYA CASE CONVICT FILES CURATIVE PETITION, AIMIM CHIEF OWAISI THROWS OPEN CHALLENGE TO ANURAG THAKUR, BJP'S PARVESH VERMA STOKES ANOTHER CONTROVERSY CALLS KEJRIWAL A 'TERRORIST', ANOTHER SHOCKER FROM BEGAL BJP CHIEF DILIP GHOSH, MAHA BUS-AUTO CRASH: 25 KILLED AND OTHER NEWS

Nirbhaya gangrape case convict Vinay files mercy petition before President Ram Nath Kovind

One of Nirbhaya gangrape convicts Vinay on Wednesday filed his mercy plea hours after the Supreme Court dismissed the petition of another convict Mukesh Kumar...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimesHinduDNA

Supreme Court reserves order on Nirbhaya convict Mukesh Singh’s petition, verdict on Wednesday

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday (January 28) reserved its order on a plea filed by Mukesh Singh, one of the four convicts in Nirbhaya gangrape case,...
Zee News Also reported by •Mid-DayIndiaTimesHindu

