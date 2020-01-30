Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Unbelievable': Giant sinkhole threatens to swallow two homes in Florida

USATODAY.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Anwar El Khouri's Tallahassee mobile home hangs off the edge of the crater, which also swallowed a pine tree.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RECENTORG

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: ‘Unbelievable’: Giant sinkhole threatens to swallow two homes in Florida: Anwar El Khouri's Tallahassee mobile home hangs off t… 2 hours ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 ‘Unbelievable’: Giant sinkhole threatens to swallow two homes in Florida: Anwar El Khouri's Tallahassee mobile home… https://t.co/eEztFfIxTX 2 hours ago

juliewa43117224

julie watson -Lover of mil/pol thrillers! RT @jilevin: 'Unbelievable': Giant sinkhole threatens to swallow two homes in Florida https://t.co/n8KJssOirI https://t.co/iBiQH2SYK7 3 hours ago

unkljak1

Jack Sparks 'Unbelievable': Giant sinkhole threatens to swallow two homes in Florida https://t.co/9Zy1IWsgyE via @usatoday 3 hours ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin 'Unbelievable': Giant sinkhole threatens to swallow two homes in Florida https://t.co/n8KJssOirI https://t.co/iBiQH2SYK7 3 hours ago

ant_vigil

Feel The Bern RT @ant_vigil: 'Unbelievable': Giant sinkhole threatens to swallow two mobile homes off Capital Circle https://t.co/nV1O8cAuud via @tdonline 5 hours ago

ant_vigil

Feel The Bern 'Unbelievable': Giant sinkhole threatens to swallow two mobile homes off Capital Circle https://t.co/nV1O8cAuud via @tdonline 5 hours ago

DavidsonHiers

CD Davidson-Hiers 'Unbelievable': Giant sinkhole threatens to swallow two mobile homes off Capital Circle For @TDOnline https://t.co/bhhMaaB8M2 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.