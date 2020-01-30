Global  

'A punch in the gut': Georgia State Patrol troopers fired after investigation into cheating allegations

An investigation into the 106th Trooper School for the Georgia State Patrol found its members used GroupMe and Snapchat to cheat on an online exam.
Georgia State Patrol fires 30-plus new troopers for cheating

ATLANTA (AP) — An entire graduating class of the Georgia State Patrol’s Trooper School has been fired or resigned amid a cheating scandal, the state’s...
Seattle Times

