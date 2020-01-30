Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Longest 'narco-tunnel' found on US-Mexico border

Longest 'narco-tunnel' found on US-Mexico border

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
The tunnel runs more than 1.3 kilometers under the border wall between the US and Mexico and is equipped with an elevator. "We never really thought they had the moxie to go that far," one US official said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Longest-ever border tunnel found in Otay Mesa [Video]Longest-ever border tunnel found in Otay Mesa

The longest illegal cross-border tunnel ever found along the southwestern U.S.-Mexico border was announced Thursday by U.S. Border Patrol San Diego Sector and partners.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:10Published

Portion Of New US-Mexico Border Wall Reportedly Fell Over [Video]Portion Of New US-Mexico Border Wall Reportedly Fell Over

A portion of the border wall reportedly fell over.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Authorities find longest Southwest border smuggling tunnel

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. authorities on Wednesday announced the discovery of the longest smuggling tunnel ever found on the Southwest border, stretching more than...
Seattle Times Also reported by •BBC NewsFOXNews.comCBC.ca

Record-long drug tunnel discovered at southern border

The tunnel started in Mexico and ran under part of the newly fortified border into the U.S.
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

realteewhy

Taio RT @dwnews: The tunnel spanned from Tijuana to San Diego and was equipped with a rail cart system, elevator, high voltage electrical cables… 2 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica The tunnel spanned from Tijuana to San Diego and was equipped with a rail cart system, elevator, high voltage elect… https://t.co/bwoiNKm2K6 17 minutes ago

dwnews

DW News The tunnel spanned from Tijuana to San Diego and was equipped with a rail cart system, elevator, high voltage elect… https://t.co/YnKKyq4qAO 23 minutes ago

MSNSouthAfrica

MSN South Africa Longest 'narco-tunnel' found on US-Mexico border https://t.co/iw2KvZnctI 3 hours ago

chrisusanz

Christopher Longest 'narco-tunnel' found on US-Mexico border https://t.co/9bFd7FOSyU 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.