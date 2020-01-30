Global  

Indonesia says preparing to evacuate citizens from Wuhan as virus spreads

Reuters Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Indonesia is preparing to evacuate its citizens from the virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan and will quarantine them for at least 14 days on arrival to avoid contagion, its foreign minister said on Thursday.
News video: Japan and United States evacuate their citizens in Wuhan amid virus outbreak

Japan and United States evacuate their citizens in Wuhan amid virus outbreak 01:41

 China has confirmed over 5,900 cases of coronavirus nationwide and at least 132 deaths.

